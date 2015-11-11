Nov 11 Esure Group Plc

* Gross written premiums of £430.5m (ytd q3 2014: £410.0m)

* Motor gross written premiums of £364.1m (ytd q3 2014: £343.8m)

* Home gross written premiums of £66.4m (ytd q3 2014: £66.2m)

* Group's financial position remains strong; group remains well capitalised; and is on track for implementation of Solvency II

* We now expect to achieve a gross investment return in region of 1 percent for full year.

* We continue to expect our 2015 combined operating ratio to be in region of 96 percent to 97 percent, assuming normal weather for remainder of year.