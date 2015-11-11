BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
Nov 11 Esure Group Plc
* Gross written premiums of £430.5m (ytd q3 2014: £410.0m)
* Motor gross written premiums of £364.1m (ytd q3 2014: £343.8m)
* Home gross written premiums of £66.4m (ytd q3 2014: £66.2m)
* Group's financial position remains strong; group remains well capitalised; and is on track for implementation of Solvency II
* We now expect to achieve a gross investment return in region of 1 percent for full year.
* We continue to expect our 2015 combined operating ratio to be in region of 96 percent to 97 percent, assuming normal weather for remainder of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angus Berwick)
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax