BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 BMW :
* Takes over Chinese leasing company Herald International Financial Leasing Co
* Herald International Financial Leasing Co had 2014 sales of 208 million yuan renminbi ($32.69 million)
* No purchase price disclosed Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3634 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.