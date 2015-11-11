BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc :
* Ron Zwanziger appointed non-executive chairman with immediate effect; David Evans, will become deputy non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp