Nov 11 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon has agreed to acquire the 31 pct minority stakes in Storbyen and Sjøsiden shopping centres in the Oslo region and Oasen shopping centre in Bergen for an equity consideration of approx. 31 million euros ($33.31 million) (approx. 290 million Norwegian crowns) from 4 minority shareholders

* Citycon already owned the 69 pct majority share in these shopping centres, which were part of the Sektor Gruppen acquisition in July 2015