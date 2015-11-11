BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 Bactiguard Holding Ab :
* Bactiguard and Vigilenz Medical Devices (Vigilenz), a Malaysian supplier of medical and surgical products, have entered into a license agreement for Bactiguard coated orthopedic implants, covering the ASEAN region Source text for Eikon:
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp