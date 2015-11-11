BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Leifheit AG :
* In first nine months, turnover increased by 7.1 pct to 173.2 million euros ($185.95 million) compared to same period of previous year
* 9-month EBIT increased by 10.8 pct to 17.9 million euros compared to 16.2 million euros in previous year
* Net result for first nine months of 2015 amounted to 11.9 million euros, representing an increase of 12.2 pct on previous year's figure (10.6 million euros)
* FY 2015 earnings forecast specified: EBIT about 20 million euros expected
* Leifheit expects group turnover to increase by approximately 4 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.