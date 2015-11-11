BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 AstraZeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca prices a $6 billion bond issue
* Proceeds of issue will be used to fund previously announced acquisition of ZS Pharma, Inc., to repay certain outstanding commercial paper obligations
* Bond issuance does not have any material impact to company's financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp