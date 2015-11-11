BRIEF-Graincorp says HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2%
* HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2 pct to $90.0 million
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.