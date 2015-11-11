Nov 11 Peregrine Holdings Ltd :

* Normalised headline and basic earnings per share up 7 pct

* Headline earnings increased by 5 pct to r228 million ) with HEPS increasing by 1 pct to 112.5 cents per share for six months ended 30 September

Group normalised operating revenue for six months ended Sept. 30 increased by 7 pct to 1.13 billion rand (2014:1.06 bln rand)