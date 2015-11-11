BRIEF-Cochlear announces acquisition of Sycle LLC
* Cochlear will acquire business of Sycle for a total consideration of an estimated US$78 million
Nov 11 Ambu A/S :
* Ambu has decided to purchase treasury shares in the amount of 175 million Danish crowns ($25.2 million) under two parallel share buyback programmes
* The share buyback programmes are to cover existing and future share-based incentive schemes and are initiated on Nov. 11, 2015, ending on April 30, 2016 at the latest
* Of the total buyback, 60 million crowns will be purchased in accordance with the provisions of European Commission Regulation, while the remainder, 115 million crowns, will be purchased in the course of the period, but outside
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9360 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Life expectancy for young HIV-positive adults has risen by 10 years in the United States and Europe thanks to improvements in AIDS drugs known as antiretroviral therapy, researchers said on Thursday.