BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
Nov 11 Topdanmark :
* Topdanmark Forsikring A/S plans to issue subordinated capital
* Size of planned issue is expected to be around 750 million Danish crowns ($108.07 million)
* Topdanmark Forsikring A/S has granted a mandate to Danske Bank A/S to arrange offering process
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share