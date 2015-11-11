Nov 11 Topdanmark :

* Topdanmark Forsikring A/S plans to issue subordinated capital

* Size of planned issue is expected to be around 750 million Danish crowns ($108.07 million)

* Topdanmark Forsikring A/S has granted a mandate to Danske Bank A/S to arrange offering process

