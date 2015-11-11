BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Nov 11 Your Family Entertainment AG :
* Is moving forward into 2015 and 2016 from a position of stable revenues and earnings growth with sufficient liquidity
* EBITDA is negative as of end of Sept. 2015
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.