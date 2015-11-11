Nov 11 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :

* Total distribution attributable to A-share is 91.880 cents per share (2014: 87.504 cents per share)

* In year ended Aug. 31, achieved increase in distributable earnings of 33 pct compared to prior year

* Total dividend attributable to B-shares is 80.296 cents per share (2014: 73.333 cents per share)

* FY revenue R729.1 mln versus R598.3 mln