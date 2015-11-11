BRIEF-Downer's offer for Spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
(Corrects headline, bullets to show Springer is selling a stake in CarWale, not CarTrade. CarTrade is the buyer.)
Nov 11 Axel Springer SE
* Sells majority stake in CarWale
* CarWale sale to close next week Source text (in German only): here Further company coverage: (Editing by Louise Heavens, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies