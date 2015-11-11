BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
Nov 11 Deutsche Boerse AG
* Realignment of executive board responsibilities
* Will bundle related areas in executive board portfolios, accelerating process flows and simplifying them
* Newly-Created "clients, products & core markets" division will combine derivatives trading businesses clearing house as well as clearstream's settlement and custody business
* Second newly-created division, "it & operations, data & new asset classes" will combine deutsche börse group's it activities and market operations
* Clients, products & core markets will be headed by Jeffrey Tessler
* "IT & operations, data & new asset classes" will be headed by deputy group CEO Andreas Preuss
* CFO Gregor Pottmeyer will continue to be responsible for group finance Source text: bit.ly/1QugkUA Further company coverage:
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share