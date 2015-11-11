BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
Nov 11 Douglas CEO
* Says Kreke family will use opportunities to increase its 15 percent stake in the company in the longer term
* Says declines to comment on sales plans for book store chain thalia Further company coverage:
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.