Nov 11 Agrob Immobilien AG :

* 9-Month net interest income 1.595 million euros ($1.71 million)versus 1.813 million euros year ago

* 9-Month total output 8.389 million euros versus 8.237 million euros year ago

* Still sees 2015 revenue within a range of 10.9 million euros to 11.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1NJKnHa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)