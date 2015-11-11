Nov 11 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :

* Says initiates buy back of its own common shares of 0.29 euro ($0.3117) par value

* Says max quantity of shares to be bought back is 4.5 million

* Says share buy back price is 1.48 euro per share