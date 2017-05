Nov 11 Banca IMI S.P.A :

* Public offer of issue of up to 20 mln Euro Fix to Floater Rate Notes due to 11.11.2022

* To be issued under Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated July 17, 2015, approved by Central Bank of Ireland

* Subscription requests have been received for an aggregate of no. 12,000 notes for a nominal amount of 12 mln euros