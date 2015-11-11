Nov 11 Societe Generale :
* Announces disposal of entire stake in Amundi
* Says transaction will have a positive impact of 24 basis
points on Societe Generale's common equity Tier 1 ratio by end
of 2015
* Says disposal is part of Societe Generale's strategy to
optimise its porfolio of activities and its capital allocation,
in order to focus on its core businesses
* Says Amundi will remain the chosen provider of savings and
investment solutions of Societe Generale's retail banking and
insurance networks for a renewable period of five years, in the
context of a long-term partnership
