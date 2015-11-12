Nov 12 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Unaudited interim group results for six months ended 30 September 2015 and declaration of cash dividend

* Normalised revenue increased by 16 pct to 19.56 bln rand (2014: 16.83 bln rand)

* Normalised EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 3.85 bln rand (2014:3.33 bln rand)

* Adjusted basic normalised headline earnings per share increased by 19 pct to 214.1 cents

* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 16 pct to 36 cents (2014:31 cents)

* Proposed combination with Al Noor Hospitals Group remains subject to various conditions, including Mediclinic and Al Noor shareholder approval

* We are continuing to see a strong demand for quality private healthcare services in our three operating platforms

* Mediclinic remains well positioned for future growth.