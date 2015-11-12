BRIEF-Pangaea Oncology obtains 1.8 mln euros to finance liquid biopsy research
* Obtains financing of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) from CDTI for research and development project
Nov 12 Mologen AG :
* Outlook for 2015 unchanged
* Research and development expenses totaling 10.4 million euros ($11.18 million) were reported for 9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)