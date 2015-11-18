BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Nov 18 Danish enzymes maker Novozymes A/S
* Says Monsanto and Novozymes, the BioAg Alliance, targets 250-500 million acres by 2025, equivalent to 25-50 percent of all U.S. farmland. Today, the Alliance's products are used on around 65 million acres.
* Says scientific breakthroughs and new products are expected to significantly increase demand for microbial technologies over the next 10 years.
* Says microbes can increase crop yields and complement or replace agricultural chemicals and fertilizers.
* Says the new acreage target does not impact Novozymes' previously communicated long-term financial targets. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.