Nov 11 Bilici Yatirim :

* To participate in capital increase of unit Anavarza Otelcilik to 3.5 million lira ($1.21 million) from 2 million lira

* To pay 750,000 lira in cash for the capital raise

* TSKB REIT to pay the remaining 750,000 lira for the capital raise Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.8925 liras)