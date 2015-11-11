BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia seeks shareholder approval for share buy-back
May 11 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :
Nov 11 Bilici Yatirim :
* To participate in capital increase of unit Anavarza Otelcilik to 3.5 million lira ($1.21 million) from 2 million lira
* To pay 750,000 lira in cash for the capital raise
* TSKB REIT to pay the remaining 750,000 lira for the capital raise Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8925 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :
* Refers to report released by Anonymous Analytics (AA) on 10 May concerning Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited