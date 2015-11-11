BRIEF-Graincorp reaffirms FY17 guidance for underlying NPAT and underlying EBITDA
* FY17 guidance remains at $130-160 mln underlying NPAT and $385-425m underlying EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars Corporation has today signed an agreement to sell its Boats business to Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.
* The transaction, which includes the sale of shares in Inha Works Ltd. as well as the sale of the Buster brand and related factory real estate in Ähtäri, Finland, will be completed in early 2016
* The sale is not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars Corporations' financial position or result during the fourth quarter 2015 or at the time of closing Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 guidance remains at $130-160 mln underlying NPAT and $385-425m underlying EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TCHOURIDI, Niger, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Zeinabou Halidou cannot stop smiling and thumbing through a wad of banknotes as nearby several members of her village women's group operate machinery to grind nuts and produce soaps and oils.