Nov 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars Corporation has today signed an agreement to sell its Boats business to Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

* The transaction, which includes the sale of shares in Inha Works Ltd. as well as the sale of the Buster brand and related factory real estate in Ähtäri, Finland, will be completed in early 2016

* The sale is not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars Corporations' financial position or result during the fourth quarter 2015 or at the time of closing Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)