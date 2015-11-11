BRIEF-Xped says co to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies
Nov 11 Mustek Ltd :
* Has received formal notification in prescribed form that Peregrine has disposed of a beneficial interest in securities
* Total beneficial interest in securities of company held by Peregrine is now 4.68 pct of total issued share capital of company
* Group revenue for Q1 FY2017 declined to US$27.5 million versus US$30.8 million