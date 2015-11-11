Nov 11 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Changes to and reorganisation of the board of directors

* Kevin Wakeford has resigned as chief executive officer

* Deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Andrew Hall, has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Group financial executive, Dorette Neethling, has been appointed acting chief financial officer

* Clifford Raphiri, company's current lead independent director, has been appointed non-executive chairman

* Kevin Wakeford will remain with company for a three-month phase out period

* Brian Joffe is assuming role of deputy chairman