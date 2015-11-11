BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Nov 11 Karsusan Karadeniz Su Urunleri Sanayii As :
* Halts operations in Sinop-Gerze Factory due to accident until further notice
* Says legal investigation launched for the accident Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.