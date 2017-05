Nov 11 Goldman Sachs International:

* Special Opportunities Fund (Guernsey), advised by Pollen Street Capital, to sell about 25 mln shares in Shawbrook Group

* The placing shares represent about 10 pct of Shawbrook's issued share capital

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild; Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)