Nov 12 Oceana Group Ltd :

* Summarised audited results and dividend declaration

* Group revenue is up by 22 pct to 6.17 billion rand in 2015

* Operating profit has increased by 17 pct over period to 1, 03 billion rand (2014: 880 million rand).

* Net interest charged for period is 96.9 million primarily due to finance costs incurred on additional working capital facilities

* Group earnings per share for year ended 30 September 2015 increased by 6 pct

* Headline earning per share increased by 7 pct compared to previous year.

* Final dividend of 259 cents per share has been declared which together with interim dividend of 106 cents brings total dividend for year to 365 cents per share