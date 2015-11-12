Nov 12 Oceana Group Ltd :
* Summarised audited results and dividend declaration
* Group revenue is up by 22 pct to 6.17 billion rand in 2015
* Operating profit has increased by 17 pct over period to 1,
03 billion rand (2014: 880 million rand).
* Net interest charged for period is 96.9 million primarily
due to finance costs incurred on additional working capital
facilities
* Group earnings per share for year ended 30 September 2015
increased by 6 pct
* Headline earning per share increased by 7 pct compared to
previous year.
* Final dividend of 259 cents per share has been declared
which together with interim dividend of 106 cents brings total
dividend for year to 365 cents per share
