BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* Total revenues for nine months ending Sept 30 increased 4 pct year-on-year to 773 million Swiss francs ($771 million)
* 9-Month interest income fell 3 pct to 369 million francs
* 9-Month total assets increased 3 pct to 43.2 billion francs
* Combination of higher revenues and lower operating costs during first nine months pushed operating profit up 9 pct to 390 million francs
* Business development for full year is expected to trend along same lines as in first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.