Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* Salmar q3 revenues nok 1.88 billion (Reuters poll 1.95 billion) vs NOK 1.81 bln in Q3 last year

* Salmar q3 ebit before adjustments nok 333.7 million (Reuters poll nok 359 million) vs nok 438 mln in Q3 last year

* The biological situation for SalMar's fish farming operations in Central Norway remains challenging and contributed to higher costs in the quarter

* In particular, measures to keep the number of salmon lice below the authorities' stipulated threshold has driven up costs

* Says the biological situation in central Norway remains challenging

* Salmar cuts it's 2015 harvest volume to 135,000 tonnes in Norway from previous 139,000 tonnes, while partly owned Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) expects to harvest around 28,000 tonnes

* Salmar expects to harvest 133,000 tonnes in Norway in 2016 (Reuters poll 142,000 tonnes)

* On the other hand market developments have been positive, largely thanks to a weak NOK. The average spot price for salmon in the third quarter came to NOK 41.09 per kg, up NOK 3.09 per kg from the previous quarter and NOK 5.80 from the third quarter 2014.

* Salmar asa: the forward prices indicate a relatively strong price picture moving forward, with quotes for the first and second quarters 2016 of nok 47.78/kg and nok 46.32/kg respectively

* Based on estimates of the standing biomass at the close of the quarter, the global supply of Atlantic salmon is expected to remain relatively constant in the time ahead. No growth is expected in 2016 as a whole compared with 2015

* Experiencing continued good demand in core markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)