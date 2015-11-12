BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Aegon NV :
* Q3 sales 2.60 billion euros ($2.80 billion)versus 2.33 billion euros year ago
* Q3 underlying earnings amount to 436 million euros, impacted by actuarial assumption changes
* Q3 underlying earnings before tax 436 million euros versus 365 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 return on equity of 6.8 pct, or 8.1 pct excluding assumption changes, versus 4.9 pct year ago
* Q3 net loss of 524 million euros versus loss of 509 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 operational free cash flows excluding market impacts and one-time items of 350 million euros
* Q3 gross deposits 19.4 billion euros versus 15.2 billion euros year ago
* As of quarter end solvency I ratio increases to 225 pct as a result of divestments and one-time adjustments Source text: aegon.me/1QwNyTp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.