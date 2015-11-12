BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Bank Uralsib PJSC :
* Says Vladimir Kogan acquired 82 pct stake in company on Nov. 9, while Finansovaya Korporatsiya Uralsib decreased stake in company to 15.1966 pct from 97.1966 pct Source text: bit.ly/1M8prHe, bit.ly/1O50sFv
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.