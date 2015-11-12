Nov 12 Aldermore Group Plc

* On track to deliver targeted 2015 net loan growth of about 1.4 bln stg

* Organic loan origination of 1.9 bln stg year-to-date; up 12 pct on prior year (Q3 2014 ytd: 1.7 bln stg)

* Net loans to customers up by 20 pct to 5.8 bln stg (31 December 2014: 4.8 bln stg)

* Lending to SMES up by 19 to 2.7 bln stg (31 December 2014: 2.2 bln stg)

* Total capital ratio (1) of 15.6 pct (30 June 2015: 15.8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: