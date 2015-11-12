Nov 12 Lotto24 AG :

* 9-month EBIT improved slightly to -11.3 million euros ($12.14 million) (prior year: -11.5 million euros) and net profit to -10.1 million euros (prior year: -11.7 million euros)

* 9-month billings were up strongly by 75.8 pct at 101.0 million euros

* Cost per lead (CPL) was significantly reduced to 32.23 euros in first nine months (prior year: 45.16 euros)

* Successful expansion of business in the first nine months of 2015

* Guidance confirmed

* Assuming external conditions remain unchanged, company forecasts at least 320,000 new customers in 2015

* Lotto24 still anticipates a modest increase in gross margin and a reduction in CPL compared to previous year

* Expects EBIT and net profit for current fiscal year to be on a par with previous year