Nov 12 Lotto24 AG :
* 9-month EBIT improved slightly to -11.3 million euros ($12.14 million) (prior year: -11.5
million euros) and net profit to -10.1 million euros (prior year: -11.7 million euros)
* 9-month billings were up strongly by 75.8 pct at 101.0 million euros
* Cost per lead (CPL) was significantly reduced to 32.23 euros in first nine months (prior
year: 45.16 euros)
* Successful expansion of business in the first nine months of 2015
* Guidance confirmed
* Assuming external conditions remain unchanged, company forecasts at least 320,000 new
customers in 2015
* Lotto24 still anticipates a modest increase in gross margin and a reduction in CPL
compared to previous year
* Expects EBIT and net profit for current fiscal year to be on a par with previous year
