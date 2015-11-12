BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Tbc Bank'i Ss :
* 3Rd quarter results
* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11 pct yoy, asset quality maintained
* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11.0% yoy to gel 50.6 million, delivering return on average equity of 18.2 pct
* Total operating income in 3Q 2015 up by 25.4 pct yoy to gel 143.3 million
* Cost to income ratio improved to 43.3 pct, compared to 49.3 pct in 3Q 2014
* Net interest margin at 7.9 pct in 3Q 2015, compared to 8.3 pct in 3Q 2014
* Total assets reached gel 6,936.4 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 37.5 pct yoy and by 10.6 pct qoq
* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to gel 4,560 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 41.2% yoy
* Expect our cost of risk for this year to be temporarily elevated in range of 2 to 2.3%, resulting in a ROE of around 18% (17.5%-18.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.