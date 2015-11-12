Nov 12 Tbc Bank'i Ss :

* 3Rd quarter results

* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11 pct yoy, asset quality maintained

* Profit for 3Q 2015 up by 11.0% yoy to gel 50.6 million, delivering return on average equity of 18.2 pct

* Total operating income in 3Q 2015 up by 25.4 pct yoy to gel 143.3 million

* Cost to income ratio improved to 43.3 pct, compared to 49.3 pct in 3Q 2014

* Net interest margin at 7.9 pct in 3Q 2015, compared to 8.3 pct in 3Q 2014

* Total assets reached gel 6,936.4 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 37.5 pct yoy and by 10.6 pct qoq

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to gel 4,560 million as of 30 September 2015, up by 41.2% yoy

* Expect our cost of risk for this year to be temporarily elevated in range of 2 to 2.3%, resulting in a ROE of around 18% (17.5%-18.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)