Nov 12 Derwent London Plc :

* Q3 business update

* In year to date we have let 501,500 sq ft securing 26.2 mln stg pa of rental income

* On average overall lettings have been 10.8 pct ahead of December 2014 ERV

* Q3 lettings total 171,900 sq ft securing 9.5 mln pa, 12.5 pct ahead of June 2015 ERV

* Agreed c.£102 mln of disposals in Q4, taking investment property sales YTD to c.215 mln stg

* At 30 September, LTV ratio was 19.6 pct with cash and undrawn facilities of 254 mln stg