BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Derwent London Plc :
* Q3 business update
* In year to date we have let 501,500 sq ft securing 26.2 mln stg pa of rental income
* On average overall lettings have been 10.8 pct ahead of December 2014 ERV
* Q3 lettings total 171,900 sq ft securing 9.5 mln pa, 12.5 pct ahead of June 2015 ERV
* Agreed c.£102 mln of disposals in Q4, taking investment property sales YTD to c.215 mln stg
* At 30 September, LTV ratio was 19.6 pct with cash and undrawn facilities of 254 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.