BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Beazley Plc :
* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $1,638 mln (2014: $1,546 mln) in nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 2 pct
* Claims experience continues to be favourable
* Year to date investment yield of 1.1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct)
* Pleased to have achieved premium growth of 6 pct to date this year
* Growth was driven by specialty lines, our largest division, which grew by 19 pct to write premiums of $748 mln (2014: $627 mln)
* Overall renewal rate reduction for first nine months of year was 2 pct
* Expect to achieve a combined ratio better than our long term average
Investment income for nine months to Sept. 30 was $50.3 mln
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.