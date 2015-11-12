Nov 12 Alk Abello A/S :

* Q3 revenue including partner income grew by 24 percent to 667 million Danish crowns ($96.1 million) versus 522 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA before special items was 171 million Danish crowns verus 57 million crowns year ago

* Full-year revenue is now expected to be about 2.5 billion crowns

* Expects to grow revenue in base business by about 3 percent in local currencies (previously: 3-5 percent) when excluding a one-off milestone payment received last year.

* 2015 EBITDA before special items is expected to be about 400 million crowns

* Free cash flow is projected at around 0 crowns

