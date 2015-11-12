Nov 12 Spire Healthcare Group Plc :

* Now expect full-year revenue to show growth of 3.0 pct to 3.7 pct (882 million stg to 888 million stg) against previous guidance of 4.0 pct to 6.0 pct (890 million stg to 907 million stg)

* EBITDA margin is expected to remain above 18.0 pct for year as a whole