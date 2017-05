Nov 12 NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Q3 total revenue 309.2 million Norwegian crowns ($35.87 million) versus 316.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit adjusted for non-recurring items was 20.8 million crowns versus 37.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items was 59.0 million crowns versus 76.3 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6191 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)