BRIEF-Tessi SA turnover rises to 108.1 million euros
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 12 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* In Q3 of 2015, sales saw a limited increase on average for first two quarters of this year
* Book-To-Bill ratio continues to rise, and stood at 1.5 in Q3 2015
* Second half of 2015 will show an increase of sales compared to first half of 2015
* Maintain previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 pct and 13 pct at an average growth of semiconductor market of 6 pct
* Booked some large long-term orders in first nine months of 2015, which will generate stable recurring sales for next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)