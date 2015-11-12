BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Private Equity Managers SA (PEM SA) :
* Q3 revenue 9.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million) versus 16.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 4.5 million zlotys versus 12.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9275 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.