BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Shawbrook Group Plc
* It has agreed sale of 25 million shares in Shawbrook Group Plc
* Placing shares represent 10 pct of company's issued share capital. Final offer price was set at 3.35 stg per share
* On completion of placing, SOF will hold, in aggregate, 111.5 million shares in company, representing 44.6 pct of issued share capital of company
* Goldman sachs international acted as sole bookrunner in connection with placing
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.