Nov 12 Shawbrook Group Plc

* It has agreed sale of 25 million shares in Shawbrook Group Plc

* Placing shares represent 10 pct of company's issued share capital. Final offer price was set at 3.35 stg per share

* On completion of placing, SOF will hold, in aggregate, 111.5 million shares in company, representing 44.6 pct of issued share capital of company

* Goldman sachs international acted as sole bookrunner in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: