Nov 12 Ratos AB

* Ratos : new chairman and board member proposed for ratos

* Says according to a decision by ratos's nomination committee, AF CEO Jonas Wistrom has been proposed as new chairman

Arne Karlsson, who was CEO of Ratos between 1998 and 2012 and subsequently Chairman of the Board, has declined re-election ahead of the 2016 Annual General Meeting