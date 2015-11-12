BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Compania de Inversiones Mobiliarias Barcino SA :
* 9-month net profit 106,634 euros ($114,557) versus 216,833 euros year ago
* 9-month operating loss 165,388 euros versus loss 107,856 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.