BRIEF-Tessi SA turnover rises to 108.1 million euros
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 12 Nordkom AB :
* Buys advertisement bureaus
* Buys 100% of Scholz & Friends Stockholm AB, 70% of Friends Tactics Sweden AB, 50% of Friends & Insights AB and 20 percent of Parapix AB
* Carries out rights issue of about 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.0 million)
* Transaction is expected to close after its EGM that will be held around Dec. 15, 2015
* Purchase price will consist of cash payment of 15 million crowns, with 8 million crowns payable in cash at closing and 7 million crowns will be paid by promissory note
* Magnus Widgren will become new Nordkom CEO after the merger
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6781 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)