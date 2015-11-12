BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Mortgage origination is recovering to required levels with completions for 9 mths to Sept. 30, 2015 totalling 1.81bn stg
* Asset spreads remain under pressure due to strong competition in mortgage market
* Work continues on developing shape of SME business going forward
* Efficiency savings to date are slightly better than plan
* Digital programme on track for Q1 2016 release of new foundation technology
* Cost reduction programme remains on track
* Securitised almost half of optimum portfolio (3.14 bln stg)
* Has agreed with PRA that it is no longer required to issue further subordinated debt to cover its capital requirement this year
* Share of sale proceeds from Visa Europe stake will comprise mix of cash, series B preferred stock and contingent earn-out consideration
* Proceeds from Visa deal will be about EUR 56 million in cash and about EUR 35 million in stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.