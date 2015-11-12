Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd :
* Says board has declared final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share
* Says the dividend will be paid on or about Dec. 15 Source : bit.ly/1O5egzK Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.